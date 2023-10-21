Culinary union says members in Las Vegas to rally, participate in civil disobedience next week

Adds background in paragraph 4-5

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Culinary Workers Union said on Saturday that thousands of members will participate in a rally next week on the Las Vegas Strip and some will participate in a civil disobedience action, as workers continue the push for a new five-year union contract.

The rally comes after thousands of hospitality workers in Detroit walked off the job on Tuesday after unions called for strikes at casinos MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts International MGM.N; Hollywood Casino at Greektown operated by Penn Entertainment PENN.O; and MotorCity Casino.

The members will participate in a rally on the Las Vegas Strip off Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, the Culinary Union said, adding that 75 workers will participate in a civil disobedience action in the middle of the Strip.

The Las Vegas union workers picketed in front of eight MGM and Caesars resort locations two weeks ago, for the first time in nearly two decades, as they seek a new contract with improved wages and benefits as casino operators post record profits.

The Culinary Workers and Bartenders Unions met earlier in October with MGM, Caesars Entertainment CZR.O and Wynn Resorts WYNN.O - the three largest private employers in Las Vegas, to start critical after its members voted to authorize a city-wide strike in September.

MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

