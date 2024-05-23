News & Insights

CuFe Ltd Raises $3 Million Through Share Issuance

May 23, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Ltd has announced the issuance of 189 million new shares, raising $3 million to fund its operations as a diversified miner. The shares were offered without a disclosure document under certain conditions specified by the Corporations Act. The company specializes in high-grade iron ore projects and strategic metals such as copper and lithium in Australia’s prime mineral regions.

