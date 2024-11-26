News & Insights

CuFe Ltd Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

November 26, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for its current strategies. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Nicholas Sage, with voting results showing overwhelming approval. This outcome reinforces confidence in CuFe’s leadership and future plans.

