CuFe Ltd Announces AGM Amidst Strategic Exploration

October 22, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Ltd, a company listed on the ASX, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting set for November 27, 2024, in West Leederville, Australia. Specializing in high-grade iron ore and strategic metals like copper and lithium, CuFe is known for its agile and low-capital projects across Australia’s mineral-rich provinces. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed through official channels as the company continues to explore and develop its diversified portfolio.

