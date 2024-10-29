News & Insights

CuFe Limited Reports Mixed Exploration Results Across Projects

October 29, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited has completed its initial drilling program at North Dam, revealing multiple pegmatite systems with low concentrations of lithium and rare earth elements. Additionally, the company’s gold review at the Tambourah Tenement shows promising rock chip samples with gold grades up to 11.9 g/t. CuFe is also preparing for exploration at West Arunta while updating resource estimates at its Tennant Creek project.

