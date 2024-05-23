CuFe Limited Announces New Security Quotation

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited, identified by ASX issuer code CUF, has announced an application for the quotation of 1,500,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities. These securities are set to be quoted on the market as of May 24, 2024. The application follows procedures outlined in the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a new phase of potential growth for the company.

