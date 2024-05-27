CuFe Limited Advances North Dam Lithium Project

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited has successfully completed a heritage survey with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie Native Title Claimant Group, paving the way for an upcoming RC drilling program at the North Dam Lithium Project scheduled for July 2024. The company has refined its Stage 1 drill targets based on initial soil geochemistry and mapping, and is awaiting results from rock chip samples that could indicate sources of previously found Niobium and Tantalum mineralization. With all necessary approvals in place, including an extended Program of Works from DMIRS, CuFe is entering an exciting phase of exploration.

For further insights into AU:CUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.