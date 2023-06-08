Cues Suggest Mixed Open For Canadian Markets

(RTTNews) - Investors might be further reacting to the 25 basis point increase of interest rates to 4.75 percent by the Bank of Canada. Early signs suggest that Canadian markets might open mixed.

Gold and Silver Futures are positive. Oil Futures are adding 0.65 percent at 73.00.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 71.91 points or 0.36 percent at 19,983.69 on Wednesday. The major U.S. indexes are pointing to a lower open on Thursday.

The bursting of the Nova Khakovka dam, described as an 'ecocide' might create further friction between the warring Russia and Ukraine. More than 1400 houses were flooded away and 300 animals were killed in the incident.

More than 150 fire incidents in Quebec are choking even New York City and air quality alerts are on for cities like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois. More than 26000 people in Canada were forced to leave their homes due to hazardous air quality.

European shares are trading broadly up. Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.24 percent. CAC 40 of France is gaining 27.31 points or 0.38 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 37.82 points or 0.24 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 5.07 points or 0.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 22.00 points or 0.19 percent.

Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 16 points or 0.49 percent to finish trading at 3213.59. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 47 points or 0.25 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 19,299.18.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 272 points or 0.85 percent to end trading at 31,641.27.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,099.70. The day's trading range was between 7,093.50 and 7,132.00.

