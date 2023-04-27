Cuervo tequila maker Becle slides on exchange rate hit

Updates with additional information, context

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer, on Thursday posted a nearly 10% slump in its first quarter net profit as price increases failed to cushion negative currency exchange effects and high inflation.

The Mexico City-based firm, which sells Jose Cuervo family tequilas as well as mezcal, whiskey and other liquors, posted a net profit of 1.22 billion pesos ($67.9 million) for the first three months of 2023.

First-quarter revenues, however, rose 5.7% over January to March to 9.58 billion pesos ($531.8 million) as the company shifted more product at high prices in all regions except the United States and Canada.

The distiller saw volumes of Jose Cuervo rise 8.5% from the year-ago quarter, while other tequilas shot up 25%. Becle's "ready-to-drink" category slipped 19% from the same quarter last year and non-alcoholic drink volumes fell some 9%.

"We initiated 2023 with good momentum amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, inflationary environment, and exchange rate headwinds," Becle's management said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

"Despite the environment, we have been increasing prices across our regions in order to offset input cost inflation," management added.

Becle's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the quarter (EBITDA) also fell 17.8% to 1.80 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.