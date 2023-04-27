Cuervo tequila maker Becle posts first-quarter profit down 10%

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer, on Thursday posted 1.22 billion pesos in net profit for the first quarter, down 9.6% from a year earlier.

The Mexico City-based firm, which sells Jose Cuervo family tequilas as well as mezcal, whiskey and other liquors, however reported revenues up 5.7% over January to March, landing at 9.58 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

