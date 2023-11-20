Cuentas Up 46% After Reporting Narrower Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) shares are surging more than 46 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter net loss, narrower than the previous year.

The quarterly loss was $1.18 million, compared to loss of $2.28 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.53, compared to loss of $1.84 in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $1.35, up 46.19 percent from the previous close of $0.95 on a volume of 8,086,521.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.