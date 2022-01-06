Cue Health To Develop Omicron-Genotyping COVID-19 Test

(RTTNews) - Cue Health (HLTH) will develop an Omicron-Genotyping COVID-19 test to be used in professional point-of-care settings as part of the company's ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the Omicron-specific test will complement its existing molecular COVID-19 test, which can detect all known COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, a finding announced by the company in November.

The company said that it will use additional funding from BARDA to accelerate the development, validation, and regulatory authorization of a single-plex assay designed solely to detect the Omicron variant in nasal samples.

