Cue Health Receives FDA Warning Letter Regarding Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 Test

(RTTNews) - Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) said it has received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA about its Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) COVID-19 test. The company is currently evaluating the letter and determining its response, with more information to follow in the next few days.

HLTH closed Monday's regular trading at $0.1222 down $0.0067 or 5.20%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.01 or 6.30%.

