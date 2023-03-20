Cue Health Receives Emergency Use Authorization For Molecular Test To Detect Mpox

(RTTNews) - Cue Health (HLTH) has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular test to detect the mpox virus. The nucleic acid amplification test is run on a Cue Reader, and delivers results in 25 minutes. Cue Health noted that it is the company's first non-COVID test to receive FDA authorization.

Ayub Khattak, CEO of Cue Health, said: "The FDA EUA for our Mpox Molecular Test provides a great tool for clinicians and their patients and demonstrates our platform's versatility."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.