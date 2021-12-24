Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Cue Health Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In September 2021, Cue Health had US$447m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$16m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Cue Health's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:HLTH Debt to Equity History December 24th 2021

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Cue Health actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. The good news is that operating revenue growth was as flash as a rat with a gold tooth, up 1,812% in that time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Cue Health Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Cue Health's revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Cue Health's cash burn of US$16m is about 0.8% of its US$1.9b market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Cue Health's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Cue Health is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Cue Health has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

