Cue Health Affirms Its COVID-19 Tests Can Detect Omicron Variant - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Healthcare technology company Cue Health (HLTH) announced Monday it has completed an analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant, designated by the World Health Organization as Omicron.

Using information from the GISAID database, Cue has determined its COVID-19 tests, which uses molecular (NAAT) technology, can detect the Omicron variant.

Specifically, Cue found that 99.2% of the available 127 published sequences are a perfect match to the primers used in the Company's tests. Cue's easy-to-use, portable COVID-19 tests provide highly accurate, lab-quality results directly to connected mobile smart devices in about 20 minutes, and it can be used on adults and children (2 years and over), with or without symptoms, wherever they are.

Cue's team of scientists and bioinformatic experts implemented a surveillance program during the early stages of the pandemic to monitor and analyze all relevant SARS-CoV-2 variant sequences globally.

Cue's tests work by targeting a region of the nucleocapsid gene (n gene) that is highly conserved, and Company scientists have found that the test's accuracy has remained unaffected by the mutations in the Omicron variant and other variants of concern to date.

