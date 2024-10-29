Cue Energy Updates Resource Figures in AGM Presentation

Cue Energy Resources Limited (AU:CUE) has released an update.

Cue Energy Resources Limited has updated its CEO AGM presentation to include amended contingent resource figures and the latest reserves and resources statement. The company, listed on the ASX, reported a revenue of $49.7 million in FY2024 from its oil and gas operations across Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. Investors may find the company’s diverse portfolio of producing assets and updated resource figures of particular interest.

