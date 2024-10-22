Cue Energy Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

Cue Energy Resources Limited (AU:CUE) has released an update.

Cue Energy Resources Limited announced successful outcomes from its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of directors being carried by substantial majorities. Additionally, the approval of a 10% placement facility indicates strong shareholder confidence in the company’s growth strategy.

