Cue Energy Begins New Drilling to Boost Gas Output

Cue Energy Resources Limited (AU:CUE) has released an update.
Cue Energy Resources Limited has initiated drilling at the West Mereenie 29 well in Australia’s Northern Territory, marking the start of a two-well program designed to boost gas production from the Mereenie field. This development is set to enhance output by up to 6 terajoules per day, aligning with their recent gas sales agreement with the NT Government. Investors might find this an interesting growth opportunity as Cue holds a 7.5% interest in the Mereenie permits.
