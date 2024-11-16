Cue Biopharma’s Nasdaq Compliance Struggle: Risks and Implications for Future Stability

Cue Biopharma (CUE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Cue Biopharma faces a significant risk regarding its compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, particularly the minimum bid price rule. Although they have recently regained compliance after receiving a deficiency letter, the potential for future non-compliance remains a concern. Any delisting could severely impact the stock’s market liquidity and diminish the company’s ability to secure favorable capital terms, while also eroding stakeholder confidence and reducing business development prospects. This ongoing vulnerability underscores the critical importance of maintaining Nasdaq compliance to safeguard company stability and investor trust.

The average CUE stock price target is $3.75, implying 201.20% upside potential.

