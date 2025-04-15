Cue Biopharma Rises On Partnership With Boehringer To Develop CUE-501 For Autoimmune Diseases

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), Tuesday, announced a strategic research collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize CUE-501.

Cue Biopharma's preclinical candidate, CUE-501, is a first-in-class bispecific compound designed to selectively deplete disease-driving B cells for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The compound engages a B cell-specific membrane protein while simultaneously activating virus-specific memory T cells, enabling targeted depletion of pathogenic B cells and potentially offering improved efficacy and safety over current B cell therapies.

The collaboration aims to address significant unmet medical needs in autoimmune disease treatment, where patients often face limited options and delayed relief.

"This collaboration represents a strategic expansion of Boehringer's pipeline in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Carine Boustany, U.S. Research Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"Our goal is to deliver a more effective treatment earlier in the patient journey by leveraging Cue's T cell engager platform."

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Cue Biopharma will receive from Boehringer an upfront payment of $12 million along with research support funding.

The company is eligible to earn up to $345 million in potential development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

"We believe this collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim validates our Immuno-STAT platform and represents a breakthrough approach in redirecting anti-viral T cells to selectively eliminate pathogenic B cells," said Daniel Passeri, Chief Executive Officer of Cue Biopharma.

The companies also have the option to expand the partnership into additional B cell-targeting bispecific therapies across multiple autoimmune indications.

Cue Biopharma is currently advancing CUE-501 through preclinical development and expects to generate further data supporting its potential as a differentiated immune-modulating therapy.

