BioTech
CUE

Cue Biopharma Rises On Partnership With Boehringer To Develop CUE-501 For Autoimmune Diseases

April 15, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), Tuesday, announced a strategic research collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize CUE-501.

Cue Biopharma's preclinical candidate, CUE-501, is a first-in-class bispecific compound designed to selectively deplete disease-driving B cells for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The compound engages a B cell-specific membrane protein while simultaneously activating virus-specific memory T cells, enabling targeted depletion of pathogenic B cells and potentially offering improved efficacy and safety over current B cell therapies.

The collaboration aims to address significant unmet medical needs in autoimmune disease treatment, where patients often face limited options and delayed relief.

"This collaboration represents a strategic expansion of Boehringer's pipeline in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Carine Boustany, U.S. Research Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"Our goal is to deliver a more effective treatment earlier in the patient journey by leveraging Cue's T cell engager platform."

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Cue Biopharma will receive from Boehringer an upfront payment of $12 million along with research support funding.

The company is eligible to earn up to $345 million in potential development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

"We believe this collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim validates our Immuno-STAT platform and represents a breakthrough approach in redirecting anti-viral T cells to selectively eliminate pathogenic B cells," said Daniel Passeri, Chief Executive Officer of Cue Biopharma.

The companies also have the option to expand the partnership into additional B cell-targeting bispecific therapies across multiple autoimmune indications.

Cue Biopharma is currently advancing CUE-501 through preclinical development and expects to generate further data supporting its potential as a differentiated immune-modulating therapy.

Currently CUE is trading at $0.81 up by 2.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.