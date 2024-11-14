Cue Biopharma reports Q3 EPS (17c), consensus (19c)

Reports Q3 revenue $3.34M, consensus $1.52M. “We are very pleased with the validating updated clinical data from our Phase 1 trials for both CUE-101 and CUE-102,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma (CUE). “Importantly, we believe the maturing data further supports and strengthens our competitive differentiation and positioning for selective modulation of disease-specific T cells. This data further bolsters our confidence that the CUE-100 series, exemplified by CUE-101 and CUE-102, represents the potential of establishing a new standard of care for cancer patients. We are also very pleased with the continued progress of our preclinical autoimmune programs, both of which have moved closer towards drug candidate selection.”

