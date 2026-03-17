Cue Biopharma Q4 And FY25 Collaboration Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, reflecting collaboration revenue growth.

For the fourth quarter, the firm swung to net income of $1.59 million, or $0.01 per share, from a net loss of $9.50 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior year.

Collaboration revenue increased to $21.94 million from $1.58 million in the year-ago period.

For the full year 2025, net loss narrowed to $26.60 million, or $0.28 per share, from $40.67 million, or $0.72 per share, in the prior year.

Collaboration revenue for the full year 2025 increased to $27.47 from $9.29 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by collaboration and license agreement with ImmunoScape in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had $27.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient's body for autoimmune and oncology conditions.

The firm's proprietary platform is Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and CUE-401 is the firm's lead autoimmune asset.

In February 2026, Cue Biopharma announced supporting preclinical safety and tolerability data for CUE-401, a treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The firm's preclinical-stage autoimmune and inflammation pipeline assets include CUE-400, CUE-401, CUE-500, and CUE-501.

In addition, the firm's immune-oncology assets, also known as the CUE-100 series, include CUE-101 and CUE-102, which are in Phase 1b trials and are being developed in collaboration.

In November 2025, Cue Biopharma and ImmunoScape, Pte. Ltd announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement to develop a breakthrough cell therapy approach for solid tumours using ImmunoScape's proprietary T cell receptors for Cue Biopharma's CUE-100 series.

According to earlier reports in November, compelling data from preclinical models of multiple solid tumours, including pancreatic and ovarian, demonstrate the clinical potential of an immunotherapy approach, and IND-enabling studies were on track for a 2027 submission.

In addition, the firm is entitled to receive $5 million in November 2026, which is part of the $15 million upfront payment for the collaboration with ImmunoScape.

Usman Azam, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma, said: "With these strategic deliverables and continued progress to date, we believe we are well positioned to further advance our differentiating Immuno-STAT platform and lead autoimmune asset, CUE-401".

CUE has traded between $0.23 and $1.05 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.31, up 9.80%.

In the overnight market, CUE is down 0.19% at $0.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.