Cue Biopharma presents ‘positive’ update from Phase 1 trials of CUE-101, CUE-102

Cue Biopharma (CUE) presented updated data from its Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial evaluating its lead oncology asset from the Immuno-STAT CUE-100 series, CUE-101, in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, or R/M HNSCC. The data was presented in an oral session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 39th Annual Meeting being held in Houston, Texas and virtually November 6-10. In addition, on Saturday, November 9, the company will present a poster with data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating monotherapy activity of its second clinical asset from the CUE-100 series, CUE-102, for the treatment of patients with late-stage Wilms Tumor 1 positive colorectal, gastric, ovarian and pancreatic cancers. Data showed substantial evidence of selective expansion of WT1-specific T cells, with anti-tumor activity and a favorable tolerability profile with no dose limiting toxicities observed. Matteo Levisetti, M.D., chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma, said, “We are pleased with the positive results from both the CUE-101 and CUE-102 ongoing trials as the data continue to mature. The CUE-102 data further demonstrates the mechanism of action of Immuno-STAT biologics to activate and expand tumor-specific T cells, as well as its translation into evidence of clinical benefit. The versatility of the Immuno-STAT platform holds significant potential for treating a variety of cancers.”

