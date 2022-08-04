Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cue Biopharma Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Cue Biopharma had debt of US$9.86m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$67.9m in cash, so it actually has US$58.1m net cash.

NasdaqCM:CUE Debt to Equity History August 4th 2022

How Healthy Is Cue Biopharma's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cue Biopharma had liabilities of US$11.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$67.9m and US$6.05m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$47.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Cue Biopharma's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Cue Biopharma has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cue Biopharma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Cue Biopharma reported revenue of US$14m, which is a gain of 278%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Cue Biopharma?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Cue Biopharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$39m of cash and made a loss of US$46m. However, it has net cash of US$58.1m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. The good news for shareholders is that Cue Biopharma has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Cue Biopharma is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

