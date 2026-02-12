Markets
Cue Biopharma Names Lucinda Warren Chief Financial And Business Officer

February 12, 2026 — 08:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), on Thursday announced the appointment of Lucinda Warren as Chief Financial and Business Officer, effective February 9.

Warren has served as Chief Business Officer since September 2024.

Warren brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Prior to joining Cue Biopharma, Lucinda served as Vice President of Business Development for Neuroscience and Japan Regionally at Johnson & Johnson from 2014 to 2024.

Company executives said the expanded role is expected to support strategic execution and business growth as Cue advances CUE-401 toward clinical development.

Cue Biopharma is currently trading 4.65% lesser at $0.3217 on the Nasdaq.

