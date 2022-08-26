Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Cue Biopharma, is for revenues of US$7.1m in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 40% reduction in Cue Biopharma's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.51. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14m and losses of US$1.29 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqCM:CUE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$16.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Cue Biopharma's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Cue Biopharma analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 63% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 62% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cue Biopharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Cue Biopharma. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cue Biopharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

