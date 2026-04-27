Cue Biopharma (CUE) Price Target Increased by 2,900.00% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for Cue Biopharma (NasdaqCM:CUE) has been revised to $122.40 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 583.04% from the latest reported closing price of $17.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cue Biopharma. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUE is 0.08%, an increase of 329.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.66% to 21,790K shares. The put/call ratio of CUE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 6,819K shares representing 209.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Catalytic Wealth RIA holds 4,632K shares representing 142.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares , representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 44.54% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 2,203K shares representing 67.67% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 803K shares representing 24.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 58.76% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 704K shares representing 21.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 49.76% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.