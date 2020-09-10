Cue Biopharma (CUE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.2%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. CUE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 16% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Cue Biopharma. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cue Biopharma currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. Price

Cue Biopharma, Inc. price | Cue Biopharma, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

