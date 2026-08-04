Cue Biopharma Appoints Ahlers As CFO Following IND Filing And Pipeline Progress

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for immune-mediated diseases, announced the appointment of James Ahlers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Ahlers will report to President and CEO Shao-Lee Lin to oversee the company's financial leadership as it advances its clinical pipeline and corporate strategy.

Veteran biotech executive Ahlers brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to this role from across public and private biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Cue, he served as CFO of Intarcia Therapeutics, where he helped scale the finance organization and support the company's growth and financing activities.

Most recently, Ahlers served as a consulting CFO and strategic advisor to Intensity Therapeutics, RenovoRx, Arsenal Biosciences, and RegCell. Earlier in his career, he held several finance leadership roles at Titan Pharmaceuticals and Ansan Pharmaceuticals.

The appointment comes as Cue recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for CUE-221 in food allergy and expects Phase 2 data for its chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) program by the end of the current quarter.

CUE has traded between $4.98 and $45.50 over the last year.

CUE trade closed Monday at $26.87, up 0.11%.

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