Cue Biopharma Announces $50 Million Private Placement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with accredited investors for a private placement of 1,418,071 shares of common stock at $33.21 per share. Certain investors also received pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 87,500 shares at $33.209 per warrant, generating gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.

The private placement, led by Cormorant Asset Management with participation from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, is expected to close on or about July 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The pre-funded warrants carry an exercise price of $0.001 per share and are immediately exercisable until fully exercised.

Cue Biopharma stated it intends to use the net proceeds to advance clinical development and for general corporate purposes. The company highlighted upcoming milestones, including data from Ascendant Health's ongoing Phase 2 study in China evaluating CUE-221 in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) expected by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on April 20, 2026.

CUE closed Thursday's trading at $36.51, up 3.28%. During the overnight trading the stock is at $39.50, up 8.19%.

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