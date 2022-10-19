Cucinelli ups 2022 sales growth fcast to 25% after solid first 9 months

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli BCU.MI on Wednesday again raised its revenue guidance for 2022 after posting a 23% jump in sales at constant exchange rates in the first nine months of the year.

The group, best known for its everyday cashmere outfits - which has earned it the moniker of Banana Republic of luxury - expects its revenues to grow around 25% in 2022 from a previous forecast of around 15%.

It confirmed a sales growth forecast of around 10% for 2023.

The company's sales in the January-September period stood at 642 million euros ($627.81 million).

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Federica.urso@thomsonreuters.com))

