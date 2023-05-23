News & Insights

Cucinelli to sell part of its stake in Italian yarn factory to Chanel

May 23, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli BCU.MI has agreed to sell part of its stake in cashmere yarn company Cariaggi Lanificio to France's Chanel, the Italian luxury group said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Chanel will acquire 18.5% of the share capital from Cucinelli and a further 6% from the Cariaggi family, for a total 24.5% stake, the same as left in the hands of the Italian luxury goods company.

The Cariaggi family will maintain control of the cashmere yarn supplier with a 51% stake. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Many luxury groups have tightened their grip on their suppliers in the last years.

Brunello Cucinelli had bought a 43% stake in Lanificio Cariaggi in March 2022.

