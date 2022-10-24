CubicFarm's Interim CEO Quits; Names Replacement

(RTTNews) - Agricultural technology company CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSX:CUB) Monday said it has appointed John de Jonge as the interim chief executive officer of CubicFarms and President of HydroGreen following the departure of previous interim CEO Edoardo De Martin at CubicFarms and of former President Dan Schmidt at HydroGreen.

Edoardo De Martin was appointed as the interim chief executive in September, after the retirement of co-founder and prior Chief Executive Officer, Dave Dinesen.

The company said Edoardo De Martin will remain in an advisory role until January end.

