CUBXF

CubicFarm Systems Completes Capital Raise

May 23, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has released an update.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, issuing 2,875,000 Units at C$0.20 each to raise C$575,000 in capital. These funds are earmarked for general working capital purposes. The offering included participation from interim CEO John de Jonge, which was considered a related party transaction under securities regulations but remained within exemption limits.

CUBXF

