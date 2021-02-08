US Markets
CUB

Cubic to be taken private for $2.2 billion by Veritas, Elliott

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

Cubic Corp has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion, the defense and transportation technology firm said on Monday.

Adds details on the deal

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp CUB.N has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion, the defense and transportation technology firm said on Monday.

The company had adopted a poison pill last year, allowing existing shareholders to buy more shares at a discount, after Elliott took a 15% stake in the firm with an aim to acquire the company.

The all-cash offer of $70 per share represents a premium of about 11% to Cubic's closing price on Friday and values the company at about $2.8 billion, including debt.

Cubic makes technology that helps major subway systems collect fares and has also developed a game-based learning technology for the defense industry.

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, Cubic said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CUB

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters