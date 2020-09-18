Cubic Granted Air Combat Training Systems Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cubic Corp. (CUB) announced Friday that it's Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division has been awarded a contract to continue delivering support for its P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and a number of international partners currently using the system.

The contract will assist the USAF-installed base of close to 1,000 P5CTS Airborne Subsystems (AS) and associated range infrastructure on over 20 USAF bases and training ranges. The contract will also support a number of current international P5CTS users including Australia, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United Kingdom.

P5CTS provides tailorable and scalable instrumentation solutions that best support warfighter needs in air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat training missions.

This is concurrent to the activation of the F-35 P5 Internal Subsystem being connected to training ranges worldwide, enabling integrated fourth- and fifth-generation training

To date, Cubic and its P5CTS partner, Leonardo DRS, have delivered over 2,000 P5CTS Airborne Subsystems globally. More than 600 F-35 P5 IS have also been delivered to Lockheed Martin, with the majority of those currently installed and flying on U.S. and partner F-35s.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.