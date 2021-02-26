Cubic Corporation (CUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Cubic Corporation (CUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that CUB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUB was $69.35, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.22 and a 124.72% increase over the 52 week low of $30.86.

CUB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.13%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 67.83% over the last 100 days. XAR has the highest percent weighting of CUB at 3.78%.

