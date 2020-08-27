Cubic Corporation (CUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Cubic Corporation (CUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CUB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUB was $48.15, representing a -35.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.20 and a 56.03% increase over the 52 week low of $30.86.

CUB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). Zacks Investment Research reports CUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.57%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.