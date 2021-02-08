Markets
CUB

Cubic Corp. Reports Adj. Profit In Q1; Sales Down 3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cubic Corp. (CUB) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, compared to a loss of $0.12, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report breakeven per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.7 million, an increase of 161% year-over-year. First quarter sales were $318.8 million, down 3% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $329.15 million, for the quarter.

"While sales were slightly lower year-over-year, primarily due to differences in order timing, we delivered robust growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, supported by strong operational performance, including progress on our NextCUBIC strategy," said Bradley Feldmann, CEO of Cubic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CUB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More