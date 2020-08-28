Cubic Corp. Announces Business Segment Realignment - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cubic Corp. (CUB) has combined Cubic Mission Solutions and Cubic Global Defense business segments to create Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. The new segment will continue to deliver technology-driven solutions to Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) and training customers worldwide. As a result of the realignment, the company's two business segments are Cubic Transportation Systems and Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions.

The new Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions segment will be led by Michael Knowles, senior vice president of Cubic Corp. and president of Cubic Global Defense since 2018. Michael Twyman, senior vice president and president of Cubic Mission Solutions, will be leaving the company.

