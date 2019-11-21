Cubic Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CUB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cubic Corp (Symbol: CUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.03, changing hands as low as $58.31 per share. Cubic Corp shares are currently trading off about 19.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.61 per share, with $75.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.