Cubic Awarded $950 Mln Ceiling ID/IQ Contract For U.S. Air Force's ABMS

(RTTNews) - Cubic Corp. (CUB) said its Cubic Mission Solutions business division was awarded a $950 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity or ID/IQ contract for the U.S. Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System or ABMS.

The company noted that the Air Force would use the contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.