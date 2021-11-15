CubeSmart to buy 59 self-storage properties for $1.69 bln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Self-storage real estate investment trust CubeSmart CUBE.N said on Monday it would buy 59 self-storage assets from LAACO Ltd for about $1.69 billion.

LAACO-owned Storage West operates the assets in Southern California, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Houston.

The deal includes about $40.9 million of LAACO debt that will be repaid when the deal closes, or shortly after that, expected in the fourth quarter.

CubeSmart expects to finance the deal through a combination of proceeds from the sale of equity securities and new debt financing.

Self-storage companies rent storage space to people.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

