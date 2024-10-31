CubeSmart reports Q3 AFFO 67c, consensus 68c

Reports Q3 revenue $270.89M, consensus $267.5M. “The third quarter saw a continuation of trends as we remain in a competitive environment for new customer rental rates while the existing customer remains very resilient,” commented president and CEO Christopher Marr. “This month, we celebrated our 20th anniversary as a public company. While it’s exciting to celebrate our accomplishments over the past two decades, we remain keenly focused on our culture of innovation and enhancing our position as an industry leader.”

