CubeSmart Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - CubeSmart (CUBE) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.2 million or $0.39 per share, compared with $94.5 million or $0.42 per share last year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $148.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $146.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. FFO, as adjusted, per share, was $0.64 for both periods.

Total Revenues for the quarter were $231.4 million, compared to $232.2 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.