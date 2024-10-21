CubeSmart price target raised to $50 from $48 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow raised the firm’s price target on CubeSmart (CUBE) to $50 from $48 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm remains cautious on storage into Q3, as move-in rates remain under pressure and valuations appear elevated.
