CubeSmart price target lowered to $54 from $55 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on CubeSmart (CUBE) to $54 from $55 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.
- CubeSmart price target raised to $50 from $48 at Wells Fargo
- CubeSmart price target raised to $62 from $53 at Jefferies
- CubeSmart price target raised to $53 from $52 at Evercore ISI
- CubeSmart downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
