CubeSmart price target lowered to $54 from $55 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on CubeSmart (CUBE) to $54 from $55 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.

