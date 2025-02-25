CubeSmart Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 per Common Share

CubeSmart declares a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, payable April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record by April 1, 2025.

CubeSmart has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2025, with a payment date set for April 15, 2025, for shareholders on record as of April 1, 2025. As a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, CubeSmart operates 1,533 self-storage properties in the U.S. and ranks among the top three in the industry according to the 2024 Self Storage Almanac. The company aims to address the organizational and logistical needs of its customers, offering affordable and accessible storage solutions, including climate-controlled options for both residential and commercial clients. For more information, customers can visit the company's website or contact them directly.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, signaling financial stability and shareholder value.

The dividend payment demonstrates CubeSmart's commitment to returning profits to shareholders, which may strengthen investor confidence.

CubeSmart is recognized as one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S., highlighting its significant market position.

The company's mission emphasizes customer-centric values, which could enhance customer loyalty and long-term business growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term reinvestment and growth opportunities.

Notable lack of information regarding financial performance or challenges faced by the company in the release could raise concerns among investors about transparency and current business health.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by CubeSmart?

CubeSmart declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2025.

When will CubeSmart's dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2025.

How many self-storage properties does CubeSmart manage?

CubeSmart owns or manages a total of 1,533 self-storage properties across the United States.

What is CubeSmart's mission?

CubeSmart's mission is to simplify organizational and logistical challenges through innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service.

Where can I find more information about CubeSmart?

For more information, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart at 800-800-1717.

$CUBE Insider Trading Activity

$CUBE insiders have traded $CUBE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER SCHULTE (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 15,942 shares for an estimated $837,919

MATTHEW D DENARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 868 shares for an estimated $46,559

$CUBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $CUBE stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2025.





About the Company





CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,533 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2024 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.





The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.





For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit



www.cubesmart.com



or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.





Company Contact:





CubeSmart





Josh Schutzer





Vice President, Finance





610-535-5700



