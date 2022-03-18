CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.47, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage company had gained 4.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

CubeSmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CubeSmart is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $235.52 million, up 24.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $973.91 million, which would represent changes of +14.69% and +25.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher within the past month. CubeSmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CubeSmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.

Meanwhile, CUBE's PEG ratio is currently 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.